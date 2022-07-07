AP EAPCET 2022 answer key date and time announced: Check details

The AP EAPCET answer key 2022 for the Engineering stream will be issued on July 12 by 5 pm and for the Agriculture stream, the answer key will be out by July 13, 9 am.

New Delhi, July 07: The date anytime of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAPCET 2022 have been announced by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur.

Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM, an official statement read.

Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022, the statement further read.

The AP EAMCET 2022 now known as EAPCET was conducted from July 4 to July 12 2022 in various shifts. The engineering exams were held from July 4 to July 8 2022 whereas the Agriculture and pharmacy exams were held on July 11 and July 12 respectively. The AP EAPCET 2022 answer keys once released will be available on sche.ap.gov.in.