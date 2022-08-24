The initiative is part of the digitisation of classrooms project taken up by the school education department, the Telangana State Technology Services Limited (TSTS).

In the first phase, the digitisation of classrooms will be taken up for Class 8 to 10. The government is putting in infrasturcture at these selected classrooms. This includes a projector, screen, laptop integration among

others.

It is a pilot project and the government is planning to cover schools under its ambitious digitalisation campaign.

It is through TSTS that e-government and m-governance programmes are taken up.

"With the Telangana government conducting a health profile of people, a system has been put in place on how to go about it, recording the readings of all the tests conducted and maintaining a card for all the beneficiaries," said a Times of India report.

The health profile has already begun in Mulugu and Rajanna Sircilla districts as a pilot project by the health department which is also collaborating with TSTS.

Mobile phones that are needed for the purpose of have also been distributed to Asha (health) workers through

TSTS.