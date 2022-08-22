252 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 22: Telangana reported 252 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with 17,029 tests conducted. On Sunday 291 recoveries too were reported taking the active number of cases to 2,672.

A district wise break-up of the cases shows that Hyderabad limits had the most cases with 143 infections.

The second highest cases were reported in Rangareddy with 16 cases followed by Medchal which reported 14 cases.

The health department has administered a total of 54,753 doses in the state on Sunday of which 53,288 were booster doses. No new deaths were reported and the overall death toll continues to remain at 4,111.