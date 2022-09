Hyderabad, Sep 20: Two women in Nalgonda district of Telangana were allegedly tonsured on the orders of some community elders who held the two responsible for the suicide of a teenager, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager had died by suicide about a week ago and his funeral was conducted, they said. Later, his relatives reportedly found audio-records in his phone which allegedly indicated the women bargaining with the teen, aged 16 or 17, for money, the police said.