13-year-old boy dies after eating biryani from restaurant

According to police, the family, residing in Khairatabad, had purchased biryani from a hotel at Lakdikapul on August 13 and had it for dinner. The next morning when nobody woke up till afternoon, their neighbour knocked at the door. After the knock, the woman woke up. Soon, her husband and daughter too woke up.

Hyderabad, Aug 20: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy reportedly died hours after eating biryani from a restaurant located in Lakdikapul are of Hyderabad city. The incident came to light on Friday, although it took place a week ago.

However, son did not respond. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

As the man and his daughter were also not feeling well, they were shifted to a hospital in Ameerpet.

"The family of four - a man, his wife and girl and boy- were bought the biryani on their return from Suryapet. They went home and had it for dinner, after which the boy did not wake up till next afternoon. On checking on him, they found him dead," an official of the Saifabad police said.

. .

Meanwhile, the samples of the biryani were taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. Based on the reports, suitable action will be taken, said the official.

A case of suspicious death was booked, however, based on the report of the sample, further action will be taken, he said.

The next morning when nobody woke up till afternoon, their neighbour knocked at the door. After the knock, the woman woke up. Soon, her husband and daughter too woke up.

The family members alleged that they ate only biryani bought from the restaurant before going to sleep that night. They also alleged that food poisoning is the cause of death.