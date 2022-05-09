Key CWC meet today: Inflation, poll strategy to be discussed

New Delhi, May 09: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a crucial meeting today to finalise the proposals of six panels which were formed last month to deliberate upon the political and economical situation in the country.

The proposals of the six panels will be part of the resolution that will be adopted during the three day 'chitan shivir' which is slated to begin from May 13 in Udaipur.

The meeting would also allow the CWC to discuss other issues such as inflation, the economic situation, high rate of employment and the current political situation.

"The importance of the brainstorming session is immense. While it is aimed to revitalise the party and discuss the political line, a number of social and economic issues will also come up for debate and there is a scope of mid-course corrections to take on the BJP, a Hindustan Times report said while quoting a senior leader.

The meet would also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.