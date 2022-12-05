Indian arts and culture one of the richest resources: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union minister also underlined the role of Amrapali (Society for Arts) in the promotion of arts and culture. Chimera of Amrapali (Society for Arts) is a leading socio-cultural organisation in the North East.

Sonowal said, "Amrapali has been playing a strong role in inspiring the younger generation through the promotion and development of arts and culture of Assam and the North East as well as the whole of India. They have been mulling promoting their arts and culture among the younger generation, organising various events at national and international levels to showcase the strength, beauty and importance of India's rich arts and culture to the world."

The Union minister lauded the people involved in the program and said further that the government is working to preserve and promote the beliefs of all ethnic groups.

"We must strengthen humanity and brotherhood through culture. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our government is taking various steps to protect, preserve and promote the rich arts, culture, heritage, traditions and folk beliefs of all ethnic groups which carry the symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," he added.

Several competitions were held on the occasion which had participation from the inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail as well.

In addition, Amrapali Awards and honours were also presented to several individuals who have made outstanding contributions in cultural and other fields.

According to an official statement, the event is the brainchild of renowned dancer and Kathak exponent Rudra Jayant Bhagwati and Pranami Bhagwati.

The event was attended by teachers, students, parents, artists and cultural workers.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari, Assam Government Minister Bimal Bora, renowned singer Manisha Hazarika, Principal of South Point School and many other dignitaries.