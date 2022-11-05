Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 releasing tomorrow: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website.

Guwahati, Nov 05: The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 will be released on November 6, 2022. The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts."

This year for the recruitment for Grade 3 & 4 posts over 4 lakh candidates appeared and now all are waiting for their results.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through their application number and date of birth.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022: How to check