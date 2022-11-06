Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 out: Direct link here

Guwahati, Nov 05: The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 was released on November 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website.
Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts."
This year for the recruitment for Grade 3 & 4 posts over 4 lakh candidates appeared and now all are waiting for their results.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through their application number and date of birth.
Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
- On the appeared homepage, click on the Assam SLRC Grade 3 (will be active after the result is announced)
- Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
- Check your result at the SEBA login portal
- Check and download the result
- Take a print out for future references