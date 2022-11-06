Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 out: Direct link here

Guwahati, Nov 05: The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 was released on November 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts."