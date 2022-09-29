Assam: Boat capsizes in Brahmaputra, senior official among several missing

Guwahati, Sep 29: At least 10 persons including a Circle Officer were missing following a boat capsize at Dhubri district in Assam. According to local media reports, operation is on to rescue missing persons.

The incident occurred when around 30 persons on board the boat hit a pillar of the under-construction bridge and capsized. Following the incident, some of the passengers swam to safety while SDRF also rescued some of them.