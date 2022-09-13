Woman duped of Rs 77 lakh on pretext of selling plot

Lal Dora area refers to the residential zone of villages, which were surrounded by farmlands at one point. The municipal rules are not applicable in such areas.

After signing the agreement to buy the plot, she transferred Rs 8 lakhs to the account of property dealer Jagat Singh who introduced him to a finance company employee for a loan.

The finance company employee claimed all the papers to be correct and eventually a loan of Rs 38.50 lakhs was approved in Kumari's name.

''The accused in connivance also got the registry done, but when they were asked for possession it was revealed that the plot which was being sold to me was already acquired by HSVP,'' the woman said in her complaint.

''After this I asked the accused to return my money but they not only refused to do that but also threatened to kill me,'' she said.

''Property dealer Jagat Singh in collusion and connivance with other property dealers, witnesses along with Tehsildar, Naib-Tehsildar, Reader of the Tehsildar, Naib-Tehsildar duped me of Rs 77 lakhs and I want strict action against them,'' she added. Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Jagat Singh, Chatter Singh, Kuldeep, Akash, Victor, Tehsildar, NaibTehsildar, Gurugram and their readers under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Palam Vihar police station. ''We are investigating the matter and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said sub-inspector Amit Kumar, the investigating officer.