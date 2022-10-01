Watch: Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram mall, no injuries reported

Gurugram, Oct 01: A massive fire broke out at shop in Global Foyer mall on Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Saturday morning. According to officials the fire was brought under control in a couple of hours and three people were reportedly rescued from the building.

The mall houses several multinational stores and car showrooms, including that of Mercedes. Fire Service personnel were pressed into action. Since the fire broke out early in the morning, there were no visitors in the mall.