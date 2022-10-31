Two, including sanitation worker, die cleaning a septic tank without safety gears

Gurugram, Oct 31: A sanitation worker and one more person died of suffocation while cleaning the septic tank of a house in a village here, police said on Monday. "The two had entered the tank without any safety equipment to clean it.

They suffocated after inhaling poisonous gas and lost consciousness. They were taken out and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both dead," a senior officer said. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Jharsa village.