Three-storey building collapses in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 03: An old building collapsed on Monday morning in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar area while it was being demolished. As many as three workers are believed to be stuck under the rubble. The incident happened in plot 257 in Phase 1 of Udyog Vihar. Rescue operations are currently underway.

"As per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued,'' Fire Officer Lalit Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters, DCP (west) Deepak Saharan said,''It was an old building that was being demolished since Sept 26. It was a 3-floor high building of which 2 floors had been demolished. Remaining part collapsed under which 3 laborers were trapped. One rescued.''