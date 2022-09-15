Man gets 12 years in jail in sexual assault case

On the basis of her statement, the Government Railway Police, Ambala Cantt had registered a case against Kumar. In her complaint, the woman said Kumar had assured to marry her while concealing the fact that he was already married.

He took her to various hotels where he sexually assaulted her. When she insisted on marriage he refused and threatened her with dire consequences. In the meantime she came to know that Kumar was already married.

She later filed a complaint with the local police but no action was taken against him, as per the prosecution. The prosecution had produced 23 witnesses in its support.