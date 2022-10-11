Gurugram: Signboards with helpline numbers, info for road-related complaints

Gurugram, Oct 11: Citizens are often clueless about who to report to or file a complaint about the condition of roads in their city. To address this problem, agencies in Gurugram have installed 812 signboards along with a helpline number and details about the road construction agencies for people to reach out to in case of any grievance.

The step was initiated to give clarity and create awareness among citizens about whose responsibility it is to maintain roads in the city, as per an article of The Times of India.

Currently, in the city, these agencies share the road maintenance work: Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), Public Works Department (PWD) and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The signboards were installed on the direction of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

On the signbaord, the road construction agencies will have to mention the road asset ID, the agency name and a helpline number on their respective signboards, assigned a unique colour code.

According to the newspaper report, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal said, "All road-developing authorities are working on this mandate outlined by the Haryana CM. GMDA is closely tracking the progress of this project. All agencies have the road asset IDs now, and the installation of colour-coded signboards is underway across the city, including within the GMDA area."