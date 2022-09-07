Gang of fraudsters posing as NSG commandos to dupe people busted

The gang members were targeting people through direct calling instead of posting any online advertisement, they said. According to the police, Rambir, a resident of Dhana village, filed a complaint against the fraudsters.

Gurugram, Sep 7: Three people were arrested on Tuesday as the Gurugram Police busted a gang of fraudsters who posed as commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) to dupe many on the pretext of selling furniture, police said on Wednesday.

He said that on August 18, he received a call from a number and the caller claimed to be an NSG commando. "The caller told me that he has been transferred from here and he wants to sell his furniture items.

Unsuspecting, I took his UPI number and transferred Rs 15,000 as advance as he said the gate pass of the furniture will be made from the NSG only after advance payment. But soon after the transfer of money, his mobile was found switched off and then I moved to police," the complainant stated.

An FIR was registered against the unknown accused at Cyber Crime Police Station Manesar. Three of the gang members, identified as Manoj, Mainpal and Devraj, residents of Jatoli village, were arrested on Tuesday. Initial investigation revealed that in the last about 15-20 days, the gang members have made calls to many other people of this area. The police are now interrogating them.

"The accused revealed that Manoj works as an electrician and while roaming somewhere, he noted down contact numbers written on any board. He then dialled the numbers and introduced himself as an NSG commando and told his prospective targets that he wanted to sell his furniture. On this pretext, he gets the money transferred in the name of advance," the investigating officer said.

Accused Mainpal provided mobile and SIM card and arranges the numbers of a money transfer shop. The third accused Devraj was used to collecting money from the money transfer shop owner", said the investigating officer.

"Three accused have been arrested. We are interrogating them to find out how many people they have duped till now," said inspector Naresh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime police station, Manesar.