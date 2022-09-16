After a long game of hide and seek, leopard finally rescued from Gurugram village


Google Oneindia New

Gurugram, Sep 15: A five-year-old leopard was rescued from Hodal area here, officials said.

The male leopard was safely and swiftly rescued without any injury and man-animal conflict, they said.

A five-year-old leopard was rescued from Hodal

According to the wild life officer, the nearby villagers were in panic for the last many days and were under fear that they might be attacked by the feline.

Leopard fear drives people out of two villages in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Following which a team led by Inspector Rajesh Chahal and Inspector Jaidev laid a trap and caught the leopard late Wednesday night.

Published On September 16, 2022

More GURGAON  News arrow_forward

Read more about: leopard rescued gurugram
Read more...