UP: 3 arrested for rape of 20 year old

The incident took place on August 28, but came to the fore on Wednesday evening when the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother who reached the police station and lodged an FIR against the three youths, news agency PTI reported.

Ghaziabad, Sep 02: Three men were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 20-year-old girl at a factory under the Link Road police station limits of the district, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Lucky, Sanjay and Rajendra.

The accused had threatened the victim that she would face dire consequences if she disclosed about her sexual abuse, officials said.

According to police, the woman was called to the factory at Sahibabad Site-4 Industrial Area on the pretext of overtime. Her mother also works in the same factory but she had gone to her native place, they said.

Sahibabad DSP Swatantra Singh told PTI that the accused were arrested just after a few hours of registration of the FIR.

In her complaint, the victim said that Rajendra gave me a call by using the mobile phone of Sanjay.

"When I reached the factory, I found that there were no female workers there. When I questioned them over it, they said I will get some extra money for the overtime.

In the meantime, a man named Lucky arrived there with a tiffin and insisted me to have food. After having the food, I felt giddiness and became subconscious. He dragged me in an isolated place of the factory and raped me".

An FIR has been lodged against Lucky under sections 376, 506 and 328 of the IPC, while Sanjay and Rajendra have been booked under Section 120B of IPC, DSP Singh said, adding that they have been sent to jail by a local court.