Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino banned in Ghaziabad

" Ghaziabad council guidelines mandate the registration of pet dogs as well as compulsory training for these three breeds," said a GMC official.

"But in view of the recent dog attacks, the GMC board has decided to ban the domestication of these three breeds."

"Since some residents already own these dogs, the GMC, as a stopgap arrangement, has made the sterilisation of these pets mandatory within two months," the official was quoted saying by the Times of India.

The authorities have also framed several rules for pet owners.

Dog owners of Pitbull, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler dog breeds must sterilize these canines within two months.

The dog owners must get these dogs with the municipal corporation. Otherwise, they would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

No more than two dogs will be registered per flag.

Dog owners must take the responsibility of cleaning dog waste. The upkeep of stray dogs will be the responsibility of RWA.

No person would feed dogs outside the house of others.

Muzzles must for all dogs when they are taken to public places, including parks and lifts.