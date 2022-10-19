Ghaziabad: Woman gang-raped by 5 men, 4 arrested

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said, "On 18 Oct, Nandgram (UP) Police received info that a woman is lying near Ashram Road. Police took her to hospital. She's a resident of Delhi & had come to her brother's residence in Nandgram," ANI quoted him as saying.

The SP also said that the incident happened when her brother dropped her off, and then five people, who were known to her, took her away and gang-raped her.

He added that the incident might be in connection with a property dispute between the parties involved.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, wrote on Twitter that the woman had a rod inserted in her private parts. She added that the rod was still inside her when she was found on the road and said that a notice was issued to the Ghaziabad police.

But, the police denied the DCW chief's statements, adding that a tongue cleaner was found in her private part, according to a report in India Today.

The report also said that the accused raped the woman inside their vehicle.