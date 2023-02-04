World Cancer Day: Picture is grim and scary

The objective behind observing World Cancer Day is to create awareness, stir discussions and make both the authorities and the general public sit up and take notice of this deadly disease. It becomes more important given the fact that almost one-third of the deaths due to cancer could be prevented through routine screening, and early detection and treatment.

Every year, 4 February is observed as the 'World Cancer Day' to spread awareness about the disease that is the second leading cause of death worldwide. Ten million people die of cancer every year in the world. The fangs of this dreaded disease has been getting deeper every year. In India, the number of cancer deaths reported in 2021 was 7,89,202 which increased to 8,08,558 in 2022, according to reports.

The cancer story in India is unfortunately no different from the rest of the world, with an estimation that one in nine people in India are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime.

'Close the care gap'

World Cancer Day came into existence on 4 February 2000 at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

The theme of World Cancer Day for 2022, 2023, and 2024 was decided to be "Close The Care Gap". A multi-year campaign means more exposure and engagement, more opportunities to build global awareness and ultimately more impact.

The year 2022 focussed on realising the problem, questioning the status quo and reducing the stigma and giving a voice to those who live with cancer, and help their thoughts and experience guide the world's thoughts and actions.

Now, the year 2023 is all about uniting these voices and taking action. This year aims at mobilising friends, families, coworkers and communities to fight the enemy called cancer.

"As our campaign continues, we will join with like-minded people because we know that we are stronger when we are united... We'll do more than spread the word-we'll shout it from the rooftops. We'll build stronger alliances and innovative new collaborations," reads a statement on the World Cancer Day website.

Meanwhile, the campaign in 2024 aims at bringing attention to the higher level and engage world leaders. With the efforts of earlier years taking shape, the campaign expect a louder and more effective voice that will lead to prioritising cancer, creating innovative strategies and investing resources for a cancer-free world.

India's cancer story is grim

According to a paper published in the National Library of Medicine, the estimated number of incident cases of cancer in India for the year 2022 was 14,61,427 and one in nine people in India are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. The publication said that lung and breast cancers were leading sites of cancer in males and females respectively, and among children up to 14 years, lymphoid leukaemia remained the major type of cancer to affect this age group.

The incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 percent in 2025 as compared to 2020. As per the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research, an estimated incidence of cancer cases in India by different states and Union Territories in 2020 was 13,92,179 and it increased to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022, according to a Times of India report.

Estimated mortality due to cancer in India was 7,70,230 in 2020, and it increased to 7,89,202 in 2021, and further increased to 8,08,558 in 2022, the report said.

The 5 deadliest cancers in India

The World Health Organization's 2020 report said that 1 in 10 Indians will develop cancer in their lifetime and 1 in 15 will die of it. Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, tobacco and alcohol consumption are some of the reasons for these unfortunate figures and the fact that much of the cases remain undiagnosed till it's too late add to the gigantic problem. Here is a look at the five deadliest cancers that are playing havoc in the country and need immediate attention and awareness.

Lung cancer: According to a Hindustan Times report, one in every 13 males will experience lung cancer in their lifetime. With the increase in the number of tobacco users, it comes as no surprise that almost 80 per cent of the patients have a history of smoked tobacco use. Lung cancer begins in the lungs and spreads to the other parts of the body.

Colorectal cancer: A type of cancer that is often diagnosed much later after it has spread to the other parts of the body, colorectal cancer is one of the five deadliest cancers in India. According to reports, 5.1 per 100,000 women and 7.2 per 100,000 men are affected by colorectal cancer.

Breast cancer: Despite a lot of awareness campaigns and initiatives, breast cancer continues to be one of the deadliest cancers in the country. Every four minutes, a woman in India somewhere is diagnosed with breast cancer but early intervention keeps the hopes high for the treatment of this type of cancer.

Pancreatic cancer: A deadly cancer that often affects the elderly population, it often remains undiagnosed till it has spread to other parts of the body and becomes hard to treat. The 65-69 age group remains most vulnerable to this deadly form of cancer.

Oral cancer: India has one-third of oral cancer cases in the world and deadly cancer accounts for 30 percent of cancer cases in the country, according to the data in cancerindia.org. Incessant smoking, family history and alcohol addiction are some of the factors leading to oral cancer.

While here are the five top cancers, the list doesn't end here. There are many types of cancer that are widespread besides the ones listed here. Cervical cancer, gastric cancer are the other two types that have claimed and continue to create havoc in the country.