The journey from Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan

The gardens, spread over around 15 acre of land, are thrown open to the public for a brief period of time during spring each year. This year, people will be allowed to visit the gardens, now 'Amrit Udyan', from tomorrow in line with national celebrations for the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Not much would have changed when people throng the famous gardens in Rashtrapati Bhavan as it opens for the public tomorrow, but yet a lot would have changed. The name 'Mughal Gardens' that reeked of colonial past and was a generic name despite it being associated with the President of India's official residence, is now replaced by 'Amrit Udyan'.

Though Mughal Gardens was called so all these years, it was neither built by the Mughals nor was it the only 'Mughal Garden' in the country.

Even though Mughal Gardens was called so all these years, it was not built by the Mughals. This floral masterpiece was built by the British long after the fall of the Mughal empire. However, it was named so, though not officially, because the design of the Mughal gardens was influenced by various gardens built by Mughals in various parts of the country.

Also, these gardens were known by a common name Mughal Gardens. The Taj Mahal's surroundings, the Mughal Gardens of Jammu and Kashmir, and even Persian and Indian miniature paintings served as inspiration for the gardens.

Lutyens' design, Mustoe's vision

While the world knows about Sir Edwin Lutyens, the great architectural genius who planned the city of Delhi and made the designs of Mughal Gardens in 1917, not many know about the contributions of William Robert Mustoe. Mustoe was the director of horticulture then and worked very closely with Lutyens in preparing the design of these iconic gardens, often touted as heaven.

Though the layout of the garden was in place by 1917, the planting was taken up only in 1928-29. Mustoe, who planted the garden, was especially skilled at growing roses and is said to have introduced more than 250 different varieties of hybrid roses gathered from every corner of the world, according to an Indian Express report.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, an epitome of India's strength

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of the world's largest democracy, epitomizes India's strength, its democratic traditions and secular character and so a name befitting its strength and values was a step long overdue.

The edifice was the creation of architects of exceptional imagination and masterfulness, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The H-shaped building covers an area of 5 acre on a 330-acre estate. This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 km of corridors and 190 acre of garden area, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

It was originally built as the residence for the Viceroy of India, Viceroy's House as it was then called, and then renamed Rashtrapati Bhavan during the term of independent India's first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

A floral paradise

Much like the fusion in the architecture, two different horticulture practices were fused together for the garden which has stood as a horticultural paradise. Both the Mughal style and the English flower garden were amalgamated, such that Mughal canals, terraces and shrubs almost perfectly blended with European flowerbeds, lawns and private hedges.

The hundreds of rose and other flower varieties that were part of the initial design have grown both in variety and numbers as new Presidents became the residents of Rashtrapati Bhavan. In fact Lady Beatrix Stanley, who was a prominent horticulturist, said in 1931 that she had not seen better roses in England.

There are a multitude of rose varieties some of which are rare such as Oklahoma or Black Rose, Black Lady, Blue Moon, Adora, Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower. Interestingly, there are roses named Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Arjun, Bhim and Abraham Lincoln as well.

The gardens also introduced other exotic varieties of flowers like birds of paradise, tulips and heliconia.