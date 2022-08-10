Taking into account the grave situation where children had to rush to their schools in the morning, the Tamil Nadu government is all set to launch the breakfast scheme in state-run schools for children studying between Classes 1 and 5.

Chennai, Aug 08: Every day, millions of children around the world go to school on an empty stomach, and besides the agony of hunger that they have to suffer, it also affects their concentration and ability to learn.

The scheme, which is touted to be India's first of its kind, is likely to be launched in August. The scheme, inspired by the DMK's ideological predecessor Justice Party in 1920, envisages serving breakfast of up to 500 grams with millets and vegetables on the menu.

Who will be benefited

The government has sanctioned Rs 33.56 crore for the 'Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme' to provide free morning breakfast to government school students studying in classes I to V.

In the first phase, the scheme will benefit a total of 1,545 government primary schools where over 1.14 lakh children will get breakfast at school.

. .

The scheme to improve education and nutrition among the economically disadvantaged has received widespread praise.

While in Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) 3,432 children studying in 48 schools will be benefited from the scheme, 1,704 children studying in six schools will be benefited in Ranipet municipality.

In Tirupattur municipality, 1,111 students in 11 schools will receive the breakfast and in Tiruvannamalai, 2,259 students in 24 schools will be benefited.

About 1,981 students studying in 46 schools in Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai will benefit from the scheme. In total, 10,487 students in 135 schools across these four districts will be covered under the scheme in the first phase.

Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme: What is on the menu?

On Monday - Rice Upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Upma with Vegetable Sambar.

On Tuesday - Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi, Vegetable Kichadi or Wheat Rava Kichadi with Vegetable Sambar.

On Wednesday - Pongal or Rava Pongal and Vegetable Sambar

On Thursday - Rice upma or Rava Upma or Semaya Upma or Wheat Rava Upma and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari

On Friday - Rava Kichadi or Semaya Kichadi or Vegetable Kichadi and Rava Kesari or Semaya Kesari.

It also mentioned that weekly twice millet food should be added to the breakfast menu.

Breakfast will be provided on all school working days.

A midday meal scheme that will motivate a lot of poor families to send their children to school, the scheme will also eradicate nutrition deficiency, the establishment of schools of excellence, and primary health centers in urban areas.

The success of this scheme, which is a novel initiative, will make the whole of India look towards Tamil Nadu as an example.