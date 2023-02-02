25-feet deep cave found in Lord Rama’s Chitrakoot

The cave, which was spotted on January 22, is the third cave to be found in the region that has huge significance in Ramayana and stands witness to the many turns of events in the life of Lord Rama. The cave is about 25 feet in length and one and a half metres in width, according to media reports. The locals spotted the huge cave and informed the officials.

A huge cave, almost 25 feet in depth, has been discovered near Gupt Godavari in Madhya Pradesh's 'Dharmanagri' Chitrakoot, the 'tapobhoomi' of Lord Rama. The discovery yet again reminds us of how India's history is always so much beyond what we know in the present, and always vaster than what has been found so far.

SDM of Majhgawan P.S. Tripathi, along with a team of officials, rushed to the new-found cave but could only go about 12 feet inside as the cave was engulfed in darkness, according to a report in Aajtak. The SDM informed that while the cave was narrow at the entrance, it was huge inside with carvings and a wall full of graffiti, according to media reports.

An expert team from the archeological department will soon arrive and study the cave further.

Chitrakoot, where Lord Rama spent most of his exile years

Chitrakoot holds huge significance for Hindus and is celebrated in the entire Indian literature and sacred books. Pilgrims and tourists alike are drawn to this holy land for its spiritual altitude, natural scenery and religious significance.

Lord Ram chose Chitrakoot as his abode during their 14 years of 'vanvas' (exile). He, along with Sita and Laxman, spent about eleven and a half years in this tranquil land. Lying on the edge of the Vindhyachal ranges along the bank of Mandakini river, Chitrakoot is where the 'Ramayana' was retold by sage Tulsidas.

It is also said that all the gods and goddesses came to Chitrakoot when Lord Rama performed the 'shraddha' ceremony of his father. They were captivated by the beauty of the place and they were unwilling to leave it. Maharshi Vashishtha, the family guru, sensing their desire to stay and in accordance with the wishes of Lord Ram, forgot to utter the 'visarjan' (departure) mantra. Thus, all the gods and goddesses have made this place their permanent abode and are always present there.

Chitrakoot's modern history

According to the Government of Uttar Pradesh's official website, a new district was created on 6th May 1997 in Uttar Pradesh named Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Nagar, which comprises Karwi and Mau tehsils and has been carved out from the Banda district.

The district's name was later changed to 'Chitrakoot' on 4 September 1998. It falls in the northern Vindhya range of mountains spread over the States of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The larger part is included in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh and the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The word "Chitrakoot" is made of two words 'Chitra' which means picture, and 'Koot' which means mountains. Lakhs of people gather here on each 'amavasya', Somvati amavasya, Deepawali, Sharad Poornima, Makar Sankranti and Ram Navmi every year for celebrations.