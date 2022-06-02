New Delhi, Jun 02: A text message doing the rounds of social media claims that the Centre is offering free laptops for all the students. The debunked message appears to target students who do not have laptops.
Is government of India giving free laptops to students?
However, the viral message is fake and the government is not running any such scheme. Notably, such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.
PIB Fact Check team debunks 'free laptop' news, calls it 'fake'
"A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. The circulated link is #Fake. The government is not running any such scheme," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.
Fact Check
Claim
A notification has emerged on social media platforms claiming that the government of India is offering free laptops to all students.
Conclusion
Message circulating that govt will provide free laptops is false
Rating
