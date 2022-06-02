Is government of India giving free laptops to students?

However, the viral message is fake and the government is not running any such scheme. Notably, such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.

PIB Fact Check team debunks 'free laptop' news, calls it 'fake'

"A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. The circulated link is #Fake. The government is not running any such scheme," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.