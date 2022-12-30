Former I&B minister Manish Tewari Fact Checked on cremation of Russians who died in India

Two Christians cremated not buried. Why? Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no takes, Tewari said in a tweet while sharing an article published in the CNN . According to the article at least 8 prominent Russians have died by apparent suicides or accidents in the past few months. The article also says that 6 of the 8 Russians were linked to Russia's two largest energy companies Gazprom and Lukoil.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Congress leader, Manish Tewari tweeted that two Russians were cremated and not burnt and he went on to ask why.

Tewari while raising suspicion over the recent deaths of Russian MP Pavel Anton and his friend Vladimir Bydanov in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada town asked why were the bodies of the two Russians cremated and not buried, despite them being Christians. While tweeting about it he quoted the fictional character Hercule Poirot who appears in Agatha Christie novels that Burnt bodies tell no tales.

Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India gave Tewari a befitting reply after his tweet. Cremations are as customary as burials in Russia, he said.

"Meanwhile, it would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil", the Russian ambassador told Manish Tewari.

Vladimir Bydanov and his friend, Russian business tycoon and MP Pavel Antov had died in a hotel in Odisha. Both the Russian nationals had checked into the hotel on December 21. Reports said that Bydanov was found dead in the hotel room on December 22. Reports said that he died from a heart attack while Antov allegedly committed suicide after attending Bydanov's funeral on December 25.

A report in the Times of India Antov was estranged from his family following his divorce from both his wives and was staying alone in Russia. His daughter Antova Anna Pavlova confirmed to the media that cremation is the usual custom and Anton's mother too was cremated in Russia a few years back. The families of both the deceased had written to the Odisha police giving them the power of attorney to cremate the bodies.