Fake news alert: Did CBSE issue new guidelines, instructions to follow in exam centre?

New Delhi, Apr 27: On the second day of CBSE term 2 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake notice on a circular regarding guidelines and instructions Observer or Invigilator to be followed for the exam day. The fake circular is doing the rounds on many social media platforms.

As per the fake notice the observer shall also ensure sealing of unused question papers, preparation of list of late arrived candidates, inspect the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of Answer Book after Exam and submit its report to the Regional office, Delhi.

It also took the liberty of stating that the candidate will no longer be allowed to enter exam centre after 11.30.

The circular also mentions to send a detailed report on the conduct of the examinations immediately after completion of the whole process of the Examination. A copy of the report could also be sent along with TA/DA claim and remuneartion bill.

However, CBSE has tweeted the fake notice issuing a "Fake News Alert" to students and teachers.

CBSE issued an alert for students and all other shareholders that this notice circulating on social media platforms is fake

We advise students to focus on the preparations for their term 2 exams and not waste their time on fake news as any development regarding the board exams will be communicated by CBSE itself.