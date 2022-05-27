Fake job alert: PIB busts fake Ministry of Skill Development website, check details

"An organization "Indian Skill Development Organization" is inviting applications for various posts. This organization is NOT related to any schemes/programs of @MSDESkillIndia. MSDE holds no responsibility for any training delivered by this organization" PIB Fact Check has said in a tweet.

It has shared a screenshot of the fake website.

Job aspirants are also told to keep in mind these instructions before applying to any job. Government recruitment notices are notified through the official websites which are owned, designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Job notices are also tweeted through the official Twitter handles of the organisation.

Job advertisements are also printed on the weekly editions of the Employment Newspaper.

About Skill India program

The Skill India Mission covers short-term training, long term training, apprenticeship training of industry, skill development and entrepreneurship, as well as some of the skill programmes of other Union Ministries too.

MSDE's flagship scheme, PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojna (PMKVY) has trained over 1.21 crore youth till date. Over 7.5 lakh youth have been trained across industries under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

More than 14 lakh people have been trained under Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS).

Apart from this, every year 25 lakh youth are imparted training at various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), 50 lakh youth under PMKVY and 25 lakh youth are being trained under fee-based programmes.

Over 1 crore youth are getting trained every year under the Skill India Mission by engaging with NAPS apprenticeship and skill programs of Union Ministries.