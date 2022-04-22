Fake news alert: India Post is not running any lucky draw

New Delhi, Apr 22: A message attributed to the India Post is in circulation in which it is being said that by participating in the lucky draw, you can win a prize of Rs 6,000. The truth is that India Post is not running any lucky draw.

India Post Office has also tweeted about the fraudulent activity. Hence, people are advised not to fall prey to the fake news about lucky draw.

"A #FAKE lucky draw in the name of @IndiaPostOffice is viral on social media and is offering a chance to win ₹6,000 after seeking one's personal details," PIB tweeted from its fact check handle.

"It's a scam & is not related with India Post," it added.

"India Post Government Subsidies. Through the questionire, you have a chance to win Rs 6,000," the fake post said.

This is not the first time such fake news is doing rounds on social media. There are a lot of messages going viral on social media right now, claiming to give you a lottery or money.

In February 2022, a website is running a contest on the occasion of India Post's 170th Anniversary by asking netizens to take part in it to win Rs 20,000. People are told to answer four questions after which they will be asked to click on a virtual gift box to try their luck to win the prize.

People will have three chances to win the amount, but they will have to tell five groups or 20 friends about the promotions to get the gifts, which will be delivered in 5-7 days.

The truth is that India Post has no links with the website running the contest. It has been fact-checked by Press Information Bureau.

"A #fake website 'http://goodnessanonymous.website/indiapost/tb.php?_t=16493342731649334690413' impersonating as @IndiaPostOffice is running a lucky draw & offering a chance to win ₹20,000. #PIBFactCheck," it tweeted. Hence, people should not fall prey to the contest run by the fake website.