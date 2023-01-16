Fact Check: Will a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha be released

The internet is abuzz with talk that the video of Gadar 2 has been released. Queries have been sent to us seeking to know if Gadar 2 has been released or anything relating to the movie has come out.

New Delhi, Jan 16: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a blockbuster and none will forget the way in which Sunny Deol pulls out the hand pump in Pakistan to beat up the Pakistanis.

The iconic movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a roaring hit. The roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena were played by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The role of their son Jeete was played by Utkarsh Sharma

A Google search led us to an article which said that the makers of the film have decided to re-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to create a buzz among the movie goers before the sequel arrives.

Quoting an official from Zee Studio, news agency PTI said that as a lead up to part two of Gadar, Zee Studios plans to re-release part one in a digitally restored format like how Avatar had been re-released. The movie will be released on the same date which is June 15, the official also said.

Anil Sharma the director of the film said, 'I am happy people are interested in watching Gadar. Just like how Avatar and Bahubali were re-released we too will do that with Gadar. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie.

Zee Studios had recently released a 50 second montage of the upcoming films this year. The clip includes brief snippets and sneak peaks of all the titles that the banner is funding. This includes Gadar 2. Sunny Deol appearance is reminiscent of his Gadar: Ek Prem Katha avatar Tara Singh.

In the short video Sunny Deol can be seen lifting a cartwheel to attack goons.

Reports said that the sequel is expected to continue the story of Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena played by Ameesha Patel and son Jeete played by Utkarsh Sharma. In the first part Tara Singh crosses the border to bring back his wife.

Reports also said that the shooting of the film took place in Indore, Himachal Pradesh and Lucknow. The sequel is expected to be released in 2023. Wikipedia said that original star cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma would be returning.

It also said that the role of Sakeena was offered to Nimrat Khaira, but she rejected it in 2021 due to the farmers' protest. She said that Zee Studio and Bollywood opposed the protest and hence she would not work in Bollywood. The role was then offered to Simi Chahal who too rejected the role due to the same reason. The makers then gave the role to Ameesha Patel who played the role in the first part. Per Wikipedia the sequel would be called, Gadar: The Katha Continues.