Fact Check: Were people massacred in Syria for not observing fast during Ramzan

"This is in Islamic Nation Syria..where those who have been shot dead are the Kafirs who didn't observe the fast during the Ramzan festival. A mass grave has been dugged (sic) and all those who didn't fast were blindfolded and shot dead and burrows in the mass grave," the viral claim says.

This is claim is false and we came across a report published by The Guardian. The report carried the viral video and also posted a few screenshots while stating that the footage is from April 15 2013. The article is titled Massacre in Tadamon: How two academicians hunted down a Syrian war criminal.

. .

The report also said that 41 civilians were killed and dumped in the mass grave at Tadamon which was witnessing fighting between the forces loyal to Syrian leader, Bashar-al-Assad and the rebels.

The US Department of State also took note of the video:

This makes it clear that this is an old incident and did not occur during the month of Ramazan this year.

Further the killings are also not related to not fasting during Ramazan.