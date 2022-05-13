Fact Check: Was this scary video of Cyclone Asani wrecking havoc shot at AP

The tweet was even shared by NDTV's Twitter account with the caption Rain Lashes Parts of Andhra Coastline As #CycloneAsani Approaches. OneIndia has however found that this claim is misleading.

The video was shot at Hubbali in Karnataka on May 5. The video shows a canteen a the airport being damaged due to the heavy winds. Arunkumar Hiremath a journalist with the New Indian Express shared his May 5. His tweet showed heavy rains at the Hubbali Airport canteen.

Several others too have tweeted this video from Hubbali. The local Twitter account of news website Hubbali-Dharwar Infra also shared this video on May 5 and said that this was shot at Hubbali Airport.

Hence going by the eyewitness accounts and local news reports, we can conclude that the video being shared is from Hubbali and not from Odisha or Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Asani.