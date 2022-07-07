Fact Check: Was this injured cop part of the team that arrested Kanhaiya Lal’s killers?

The post said that the nation is moving towards Islamisation. The police constable who arrested Lal's killers was attacked with a sword. A few days he arrested Riyaz and Ghouse, the post also read.

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading. While reverse searching the viral video it led us to reports which carried the image of the injured policeman. On July 4 Asianet News published a report that said that it was the second attack on a police man within a week in the Bhim area of the Rajsmand district in Rajasthan. This is the same region in which the killers had been arrested.

The incident took place at the Badnor crossing where a crowd had gathered to protest against the murder in Udaipur. Some miscreants there attacked the constable. However none of the reports mentioned that the cop had a role to play in the arrest of Lal's killers.

A report in Dainik Bhaskar quoted the Superintendent of Police, Rajsamand Sudheer Chaudhary who said that the attack was not related to the Udaipur murder case. He said that a rumour led to this incident. Hence we can conclude that while the incident took place in Rajasthan, the viral video with the claims in it are false and not related to the Udaipur murder.