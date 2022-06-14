Fact Check: Was this cop in Kolkata killed by those protesting against Nupur Sharma

On June 10 there were widespread protests and the police had to resort to lathi charge to quell the mobs. Amidst this a shocking video from Kolkata has gone viral with a disturbing claim. The video shows a dead police officer soaked in blood lying on the road with a rifle next to him.

An angry crowd is around the dead cop and are seen shouting angrily at the other policemen. Those who shared the video said that a mob of protesters killed the cop and threatened the other police there.

OneIndia has learnt that this is a video from June 10, but the claims are misleading. The cop shot himself dead after firing at multiple persons at Kolkata's Park Circus. As per reports, Choudup Lepcha, a constable with the 5th Battalion of the Kolkata Armed police fired around 10 rounds at the public at 2.30 pm on June 10. The constable was posted near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Park Circus, Kolkata.

In the incident, a woman on a bike taxi was killed in the onslaught. Two others were injured and subsequently the cop died by shooting himself. The Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal told reporters that Lepcha was recruited soon compassionate grounds in 2021 since his father died in service in 2017. He was on ten days leave and joined back duty on June 9. The police also said that they are investigating why the cop fired on people and then killed himself.

Hence it is clear that the the constable died after shooting himself. Hence the claim that he was killed by those protesting against Nupur Sharma is false.