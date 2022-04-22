Fact Check: Was this burqa clad woman made to do sit-ups for pelting stones during Ram Navami

New Delhi, Apr 22: With violence breaking out during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti several videos have gone viral on the social media. One such video shows a woman in a burqa being made to do sit-ups with the claim that she was published for pelting stones at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh for pelting stones during Ram Navami on April 10.

A reverse search however learnt that the video has been on the internet since 2020 and is not related to the violence that broke out during Ram Navami. The video was also found on a Facebook page called Connect Gujarat.

The actual clip was shot at Surat in Gujarat and the incident took place on April 16 2020. The woman was getting punished by the police for breaking the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Stone pelting took place during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone on April 10. This had led to communal clashes. However the video in circulation with the claim that the woman was made to do sit-ups for pelting stones during Ram Navami is not right, OneIndia has learnt.