Fact check: Was the man who assaulted a lady lawyer in Karnataka her former client

Bengaluru, May 17: A woman was reportedly slapped and kicked in a horrific assault near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkot, Karnataka on Saturday afternoon. The police say that the accused has been arrested.

Reports said that lawyer, Sangeetha was assaulted by her neighbour Mahantesh. The incident was captured on video which shows the man attacking the woman with rage and force. The woman is also kicked on the stomach.

When the woman picks up a plastic chair to defend herself, she is kicked again and landed with more slaps. None are seen coming to her rescue according to the video.

. .

The police said that Mahantesh had attacked the woman due to a personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case. He claimed that the lawyer had tortured and harassed him. Reports said that the two had fought several times in the past.

Those who shared the video claimed that the woman was attacked by her former client. "2022 Vinayak Nagar, Bagalkot, Karnataka. Story: She is a lawyer who cheated her client and sent him to jail in a false case for which she took bribes from the opposition party. So, he beat this lawyer up. Someone, please confirm the date," a post read.

However this claim is false. The man who attacked her was not her client. In fact the assault happened due to a property dispute. OneIndia found no report that said that the man was the lady's former client.

In fact the assault happened when the lady asked the man why he was not supporting her in a land dispute with some other party.