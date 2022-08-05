Fact Check: Was Nancy Pelosi escorted by US warplanes during her visit to Taiwan

"Arrival of US Air Force One in Taiwan with US official Nancy Pelosi. 20 Warplanes were escorting Nancy Pelosi's plane including US fighter jets. US air force authorized to open fire in case of any Chinese interference on the plane carrying Nancy Pelosi," the claim with the viral clip read.

OneIndia has learnt that this video is an old one and was that of a US naval exercise. We also found a clip of this clip on YouTube with the title, JUST IN, US NAVY WARSHIP umaaligid na sa WEST PHILS. SEA...Magkakagirian na ata|| TinuodTV. The clip was posted on April 15 2021 and Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

A comment by a user on the viral video said that it belonged to the 2020 Valiant Shield exercise and the US navy first started this in 2006. Its takes place every year and this year the exercise took place in June.

We also found this video on the Facebook page of US Pacific Fleet.

Hence it is clear that that the video being shared with the claim that Pelosi was escorted by the American forces during her visit to Taiwan is misleading and false.