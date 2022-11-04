Fact Check: Was Barack Obama greeted to F***’ Joe Biden chants during a rally?

"But this is what I mean, this is what I mean. We are having a conversation. Hold on, listen, everybody," Obama says before he is shouted down by loud chants that say, 'F***' Joe Biden.

New Delhi, Nov 04: There is about a week left for the midterm elections in the United States which would set the stage for the 2024 Presidential polls in 2024. Now a video of former US president, Barack Obama has gone viral in which a crowd can be heard shouting him down with profane chants.

While sharing the video one person wrote on Twitter, 'breaking news. Barack Obama can't control his crowd as they chant FJB. He is really upset and throwing a fit on stage. They say he wanted to stop the filming so people would not share and tweet this clip. FJB'

OneIndia has learnt that the video is doctored. In the original video the crowd chants in Obama's support when he was interrupted by a heckler. We also found a video posted by CNN about the incident.

In the video Obama can be seen talking about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82 year old husband of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is also heard condemning the hostility in American politics. A man is then heard from the crowd yelling Mr. President.

While the heckler could not be heard, he brought the speech to a halt. However contrary to the claim made in the viral video, in the original one, the crowd can be heard chanting, 'Obama Obama.'

"Sir, this is what I'm saying. We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You'll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn't do that in a workplace", Obama then says.

Hence it is clear that the video being shared that Obama was greeted to anti-Biden chants is doctored.