Fact Check: Was a terrorist nabbed at the Delhi metro station

In the video a woman can be heard saying that it was being announced for many days about terrorist activities in Faridabad. Today the force has been deployed, she also says.

New Delhi, Jun 28: A video has gone viral showing a counter-terror operation at a metro station in Faridabad, Haryana. Officers in the video can be seen aiming their guns while another man is seen kneeling with his hands up.

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading. The video was shot during a mock drill which was carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The man being nabbed is not a real terrorist.

The video was in fact shot at the NHPC Chowk Metro Station in Faridabad. This was a mock drill conducted on June 24 by the CISF. Moreover this was a routine activity to check the preparedness of the force.

The Faridabad police and the fact check division of the PIB have also tweeted the video and said that the claim about a terrorist being nabbed is false. A viral video on the social media claiming that a terrorist has been caught at a Delhi metro station and people must avoid travelling in metro is being circulated. This claim is false and this is a video of a mock drill conducted by the CISF, PIB Fact Check also said.

Hence it is clear that the video in circulation that a terrorist was caught at the Delhi metro station is false. This was a mock drill that was conducted by the CISF at the Faridabad metro station on June 24 and it was a routine affair.