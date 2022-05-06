Fact Check: Viral post claiming Pfizer vaccine unsafe for pregnant women is fake

New Delhi, May 06: Posts claiming a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are not safe for pregnant women and those breastfeeding is going viral on social media.

Several social media users are sharing screenshots of a document with parts of its text underlined and circled in red, including "COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy".

"I'm sure it'll be all over the mainstream news that Pfizer has now declared their COVID vaccines unsafe for pregnancy and breastfeeding after the government coerced and mandated thousands of pregnant women into having one," a twitter user posted.

. .

When verified it was found that the guidelines are from Britain's medicines regulator in 2020, not Pfizer; they do not indicate the shots are unsafe during pregnancy or while lactating but highlight a lack of data at the time of publication.

However, results from published studies have said there is no increased risk of first trimester pregnancy loss for patients who receive any of the three vaccines that currently have emergency use authorisation: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.