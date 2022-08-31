Fact Check: Video of woman being pulled out of pothole shared with the claim it is from UP

In the video the man can be heard commenting about a hole in the street as the woman examines her legs covered in dirty water. The video is being shared with the claim that the video is from Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Others too have shared it with the claim that this video was shot in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi, Aug 31: There has been a lot of water-logging in several places owing to incessant rains. Now one video has gone viral in which three men can be seen pulling a woman from a crevice.

OneIndia has learnt that this video is from Delhi and not Rajasthan. Sumit Agarwal the national secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders on August 27. He said on Twitter that this video is from Begumpur which is located in Rohini in northwest Delhi.

In the longer version of the video we could seen the signboard for a hospital. Although the name of the hospital on the board is not visible, the letters 'AS' can be seen. However we were able to clearly see Delhi-86 written on it. The pin code of Begumpur is 110086.

A search about the hospital led to Hira's Multi Speciality Hospital in Barwala Road, Begum Vihar Extension, Begumpur, Delhi 86. Looking at the viral video and the images of the Barwala Road confirmed that the video is indeed from Delhi and not Rajasthan.