Fact Check: Video of waves pounding Gateway of India is old

Now a video has gone viral with the claim that water pounded the Gateway of India on September 16 2022. The dramatic video shows the fury of the waves and the monument appears to be floating in the turbulent waters. OneIndia has learnt that the video is not a recent one. It was shot in 2021 when a cyclone hit Maharashtra.

A reverse search of the frames took us to a report which had similar visuals. According to the report many videos of the waves hitting the monument had gone viral on the internet when Cyclone Tauktae hit Maharashtra in May 2021. The cyclone had claimed the lives of six people in the state.

We found a video of the same shared on YouTube with the title Gateway Of India Mumbai in Taute Tufan | Cyclone Tauktae | NS NOW.

Reports said that the main structure did not suffer any damage. However a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the Gateway of India were destroyed in the incident. Apart from that the cyclone also displayed some jetty stones. When it subsided heaps of garbage were left on the premises.

Hence it makes it clear that while it did rain heavily in Mumbai last week, the visuals being shared as current are from 2021.