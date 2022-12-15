Fact Check: Video of water gushing out of AC vent is not from Vande Bharat Express

Now a video has gone viral showing water flooding in a train with a claim that it is from the Vande Bharat Express. The video shows water gushing out from an air-conditioning vent. The person who recorded the video can be saying that the water from the bathroom has entered the coach and soaked the luggage. The TT is here, but the mechanic is yet to come.

New Delhi, Dec 15: The sixth Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. This train will run between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

OneIndia has learnt that this is a video not from the Vande Bharat Express. It was in fact shot over three years back. First and foremost a close look at the inside of the train makes it clear that it is not from the Vande Bharat Express. A reverse search of the screen grab led us to reports from July 2019 which had carried the same video.

An Indian Express report said that the incident took place inside the A-1 coach of the Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express. The original video can be found here.

Another report () said that the incident took place on June 29. Citing officials the report said that the cause of the problem was that there was heavy rain and wind when the train was returning from Patna and this resulted in the accumulation of leaves in the drain hole of the air-conditioning plant and water accumulation in the tray. The official also said that as the rainwater fell on the return air duct of the air-conditioning unit, water entered inside the duct and also the passenger area. The problem was attended to in the very next station, the report also said.

Hence it is clear that the video that is in circulation is not from the Vande Bharat Express which was inaugurated on February 15 2019.