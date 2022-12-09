Fact Check: Video of rickshaw puller being beaten by cops is from Bihar, not Gujarat

OneIndia has learnt that this is a fake claim and was shared to mislead the people of Gujarat about the BJP ahead of the elections. While searching on Google we found that this clip is not from Gujarat but from Rajendra Nagar-Bahadurpur Bridge in Patna, Bihar.

New Delhi, Dec 09: A video has gone viral which shows a policeman thrashing a rickshaw puller on a flyover. The users who are sharing the clip claimed that this was shot in Gujarat where the elections just concluded in which the BJP won by a historic and thumping majority. Those sharing the clip did so with the hashtag GujaratModel hurts the people, Gujarat_Boycott_BJp and BJPCheatsGujarat.

If one looks at the video closely you can find a hoarding which reads, 'Now in Patna.' On Google we also found a a video posted on YouTube by Navbharat Times. The description of the video clearly mentions that it is from Bihar.

Further we also came across a Tweet by journalist Ananad Singh. He had in fact shared the video on November 26. Dear

@bihar_police can you justify this act of your men in uniform? This happened infront of my eyes at Rajendranagar Bahdurpur Bridge in Patna just few minutes ago. When I asked, why they beat the rickshawpuller, your men were more keen to know who we are and why we filmed, Singh wrote on Twitter while sharing the video that he himself had filmed.

Hence we can conclude that the video being shared with the claim that the policeman was seen beating a rickshaw puller is from Patna, Bihar and not Gujarat.