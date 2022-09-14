Fact Check: Video of naked man falling to death is not from Buckingham Palace

Those sharing the video also claimed that the man fell to death in his attempt to escape from the palace.

While searching for information OneIndia learnt that this video is a hoax. We were led to a report by Daily Mail published on February 27 2015. The headline of the story read, ' One is not amused! Internet hoaxer posts video of naked man 'escaping Buckingham Palace bedroom window during the Changing of the Guard.'

We also found that the clip was a promotional video for E! Entertainment TV series, "The Royals." The show was about a fictional modern-day British royal family which ran from 2015 to 2018.

E! Online also clarified that the video shows a man getting out of Princess Eleanor's chambers. This is a fictional character from the show played by Alexxandra Park.

The video was also tweeted by D-Throned, a tabloid run by E! to promote the show, "The Royals" in March 2015.

Hence it can be concluded that the video being shared with the claim that the naked man who fell to death from the Buckingham Palace is fake.