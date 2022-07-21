Fact Check: Video of Muslim man dying under truck in UP being shared with false communal spin

The claim was that the man was Muslim and the truck was carrying Kanwariya pilgrims. It was also claimed that the police filed a case against the pilgrims and an investigation is on to determine if the man was killed intentionally.

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is false. The incident is five years old and the police had probed the case and concluded that the man had died by suicide. When we did a reverse search, it led us to posts on the social media posted on July 18 2017. We are able to conclude from this that the video is not a recent one.

We also found reports published in July 2017 stating that the man killed in the incident was Wahid a resident of Deoband. The incident tool place on the Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar state highway.

A local had captured the video and it had soon gone viral. A report in Jagran said that the truck driver and the Kanwariya pilgrims were taken to the police station and released later after questioning. Moreover the family of the deceased decide to undertake the last rites of Wahid and did not press charges.

Hence it becomes clear that the video being shared is an old one. The man being crushed under the truck died by suicide and there is definitely no communal twist to it as has been claimed in the viral video.