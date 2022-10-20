Fact Check: Video of Kejriwal falsely shared with claim he spoke about Bilkis Bano case

This response has led to a backlash on the social media. Now many including the party's MLA Naresh Balyan shared a clip of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal with the claim that his words have clarified the stance of the party on rape and rapists.

In the video Kejriwal can be heard saying that none should be spared. Strict action should be taken against them. Why are you seeking public opinion on this. Will these opinions lead to punishment for the rioters and is this how our criminal justice system works? Jail those who are guilty, Kejriwal is also heard saying.

OneIndia after reverse searching the keyframes of the video learnt that this statement was made in 2020 following the Delhi riots. We also found a YouTube video uploaded by NDTV on February 27 2020 with the headline, "Arvind Kejriwal said, 'Strict action should be taken against the rioters without seeing the party'." The presser was called by Kejriwal to speak about the riots that broke out in Delhi in February 2020.The ones who tried to instigate riots should not be spared. Whoever it is, even if it's someone from my cabinet, nobody should be spared. Take the strictest of actions against them," Kejriwal is heard saying.

We also found an Economic Times report with the headline, "Delhi riots: Govt announces monetary relief, other measures for victims."

Hence it becomes clear that the video in question is from a press meet relating to the Delhi riots and not the Bilkis Bano case.