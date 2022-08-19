New Delhi, Aug 19: A video of a street full of people some of them seen throwing objects at someone or a group not to be seen in the frame has been doing the rounds on the social media.

A loud explosion is heard and one of persons falls. The video is being shared with the claim that it had been shot at Jammu and Kashmir. It was also claimed that the security forces were retaliating against stone-pelters with bullets.

OneIndia is learnt that this video is not from Jammu and Kashmir. It is in fact from Bolivia. A search led us to news reports from several Spanish news portals which reported that the incident took place in Bolivia.

The website of the Bolivision TV reported about this clash between the coca producers and the Bolivian authorities. We also found the same screen grab from the video posted in this report also.

The report said that a protesting coca hurled a homemade dynamite stick at the police while holding the one one on another hand. The second one burst in his hand and caused him serious injury the report also said.

The local Bolivian media reported that the man lost his hand in the explosion.

For sometime Bolivia has been witnessing a stand off between the coca growers and the government. International media reports have said that the Adepoca Coca Growers Association are demanding the closure of a parallel market promoted by a group affiliated to the ruling government.

The protesters have marched and proclaimed that the market was illegal and was enjoying government support.

Hence we can conclude that the video doing the rounds with the claim that the same is from Jammu and Kashmir is false and it is from Bolivia.