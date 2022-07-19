Fact Check: Video of bridge collapsing is from Jammu and not Maharashtra

Amidst this a video has gone viral with the claim that a bridge from Maharashtra collapsed due to the incessant rains. The video that is being widely shared shows a bridge crumbling into a river amidst heavy rains.

New Delhi, July 19: The rain fury has hit many parts of India leading large scale destruction and havoc. In Maharashtra alone over 100 persons have died in rain related incidents.

Those who shared the video claimed that the incident took place in Maharashtra and the bridge that collapsed connected Akkalkuva and Ankleshwar in Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively. This incident has disrupted transportation between the two cities, those sharing the viral video claimed.

A reverse image search led us to an August 26 2020 report with the title, Watch: Concrete Bridge on River Collapses After Heavy Rain in Jammu. A massive concrete block can be seen dragged away by the raging waters in a video. One person died in heavy rain in Jammu, news agency Press Trust of India quoted officials as saying.

The video was shared by news agency ANI with the title, Watch: Jammu and Kashmir: A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapses, following heavy rainfall in the region.

As a result of this incident, the 270 kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for two days. Road transport in the area had been hampered badly the reports from 2020 also said.

Hence it is clear that those sharing the video of the bridge collapsing have their facts wrong. This is a 2020 incident reported from Jammu and not a recent one from Maharashtra as is being claimed by several social media users.